BOGOTA Nov 26 Bancolombia, Colombia's largest
bank, will make a public offering of up to 110 million
preferential shares in the local market, the bank said late on
Monday.
Bancolombia did not reveal the value of
the issue in its filing with the financial regulator. Based on
its share price, the issue's value could reach 2.72 trillion
pesos ($1.4 billion).
Bancolombia's preferential shares closed at 24,740 pesos
($12.84) each at the end of trading on Monday. The bank is
awaiting regulatory approval.
The shares will not be registered or sold in the United
States.