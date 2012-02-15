Feb 15 Banco Macro , one of Argentina's largest private banks, reported a 2011 net profit of 1.18 billion pesos ($274 million), compared with earnings of 1.01 billion reported in 2010, the company told the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Banco Macro said its net income in the fourth quarter totaled 346.4 million pesos, up 26 percent from the same period a year earlier.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of four analysts was for a quarterly net profit of 346.5 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 327 million to 374 million pesos.