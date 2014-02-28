MILAN Feb 28 Italy's Banco Popolare said on Friday it planned to sell a majority stake in its bad debt unit Release, which owns gross loans worth 3.2 billion euros.

The mid-sized lender is also mulling the sale of 1.5 billion euros of non-performing loan portfolios as it moves to clean up its balance sheet.

The bank has identified five possible buyers for Release, and plans to conclude a due diligence by April, it said in a slide presentation on its website after releasing 2013 results.

Confidential agreements have been signed with three potential buyers for the bad debt portfolios, it said. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Francesca Landini)