BRIEF-GAM launches new share buy-back programme
* Says to launch new three-year share buy-back programme to repurchase up to 16 million shares
MILAN Feb 28 Italy's Banco Popolare said on Friday it planned to sell a majority stake in its bad debt unit Release, which owns gross loans worth 3.2 billion euros.
The mid-sized lender is also mulling the sale of 1.5 billion euros of non-performing loan portfolios as it moves to clean up its balance sheet.
The bank has identified five possible buyers for Release, and plans to conclude a due diligence by April, it said in a slide presentation on its website after releasing 2013 results.
Confidential agreements have been signed with three potential buyers for the bad debt portfolios, it said. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Francesca Landini)
* Says to launch new three-year share buy-back programme to repurchase up to 16 million shares
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.