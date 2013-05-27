MILAN May 27 Italian lender Banco Popolare said on Monday it had acquired Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities worth a nominal 425.9 million euros ($551.1 million) following a buyback offer.

The amount of securities bought back represents a take up of 31.25 percent of the offer, it said in a statement.

The move was aimed at rebalancing its regulatory capital in view of developments under Basel III standards. ($1 = 0.7729 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)