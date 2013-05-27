BRIEF-Aurora Funds Management says takeovers panel did not find that Aurora and Keybridge Capital were associates in relation to Molopo
* Takeovers panel did not find that Aurora and Keybridge capital limited were associates in relation to molopo
MILAN May 27 Italian lender Banco Popolare said on Monday it had acquired Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities worth a nominal 425.9 million euros ($551.1 million) following a buyback offer.
The amount of securities bought back represents a take up of 31.25 percent of the offer, it said in a statement.
The move was aimed at rebalancing its regulatory capital in view of developments under Basel III standards. ($1 = 0.7729 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
