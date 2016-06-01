BRIEF-Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 1 Italy's Banco Popolare is considering selling shares in a planned 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) rights issue at a discount of around 30 percent to the theoretical ex-rights price, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
The European Central Bank demanded that the lender carry out the cash call as a condition for approving its merger with Banca Popolare di Milano, announced earlier this year.
The bank's board is expected to meet on Thursday to set a price for the share sale, a separate source said. ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Paola Arosio)
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Selective Insurance Group, Inc.'s (Selective) operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of the release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Selective's ratings reflects the company's strong financial performance and strong capitalization with growth in shareholders' equity. The