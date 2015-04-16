MILAN, April 16 Italy's Cariverona banking foundation is interested in increasing its 0.5 percent stake in cooperative lender Banco Popolare and buying into Popolare Vicenza, a Cariverona source said on Thursday.

"The foundation looks with attention at (banks) based in its territory, in particular at Banco Popolare and Popolare Vicenza," the source told Reuters.

Cariverona has to cut a 3.5 percent stake it holds in UniCredit in the next three years. According to the source it would not be part of UniCredit's next board of directors, leaving it freer to make investment choices.

Italy has passed a reform of shareholding laws for large cooperative lenders that is expected to spur consolidation in the sector.

