* Banco Popolare launches buy back of hybrid bonds

* EBA to assess plans on Wednesday and Thursday (Adds details on Intesa, UniCredit)

By Valentina Za and Steve Slater

MILAN/LONDON, Feb 6 Most plans put forward by European banks to improve the industry's resilience are in line with what was asked of them, their regulator said on Monday, as some banks made last-ditch efforts to meet the demand to lift capital.

Italy's Banco Popolare unveiled a plan to raise hundreds of millions of euros by buying back hybrid bonds, as one of 31 banks told to fill a 115 billion euro hole in their balance sheets by the end of June.

Intesa Sanpaolo also said it will boost capital by buying back debt, even though it has not been ordered to do so.

The aim is to ensure the industry is strong enough to withstand an economic slowdown and the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) meets on Wednesday and Thursday to assess each bank's plan, and will reject any that are unrealistic.

"The overwhelming majority of measures outlined in the plans appear to be, in aggregate, in line with the spirit and the letter of the EBA's recommendation," the EBA said in a statement on Monday, saying reports suggesting otherwise were "inaccurate and misleading".

The watchdog said it was still reviewing the plans but it had been "impressed with the banks' willingness to undertake all appropriate measures" to meet their needs.

Banks have several options to find the capital required. They can retain earnings, shrink loans to customers, convert hybrid debt into equity, buy back their own bonds, sell assets, and cut dividends or staff pay.

The EBA may take a tough line on banks' assumptions on any reduction in their risk-weighted assets, asset sales and profit expectations, analysts said, particularly given more gloomy economic assumptions across Europe.

The EBA said it will provide an update after its board meets to assess the plans on Wednesday and Thursday.

ITALIAN RUSH

Banco Popolare was the latest bank to show its hand as it attempts to plug a 2.7 billion-euro capital shortfall.

European lenders have also bought back bonds that are trading below their issue price on the market. The so-called "liability management" exercises offer investors a premium to market prices, and still book a capital gain on the transaction.

Popolare is offering to buy back up to 4 billion euros of its bonds, at between 43 and 91 percent of their face value. That could raise as much as 700 million euros, but is more likely to raise 200-400 million euros, analysts said.

Shares in Banco Popolare rose 3 percent, when the Stoxx Europe 600 banking sector index fell 0.5 percent.

The Bank of Italy last week eased rules for its banks to buy back their own hybrid debt -- a type of debt that qualifies as part of the total capital a bank must hold against risky assets.

Unicredit said on Monday it had bought back 1.9 billion euros of its bonds at a discount, to help its capital rebuild.

And Intesa said it would buy back bonds worth up to 3.75 billion euros to bolster its balance sheet. The bank could raise about 150 million euros from the move, one analyst said.

There is scepticism about how Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will plug a 3.3 billion euro shortfall, and especially planned asset sales of up to 1 billion euros, a person close to the matter told Reuters last month.

The source said doubts concerned the ability of the bank to get the planned asset disposals away by a June deadline.

There are also doubts on whether Germany's Commerzbank can achieve its capital rebuild without another state bailout.

Spain's Sabadell is also pushing on with a 1 billion euro rights issue to rebuild its capital, although it is not part of the EBA process. It also sold 1.2 billion euros of covered bonds on Monday. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi in Milan and Huw Jones in London; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Mark Potter)