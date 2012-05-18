MILAN May 18 Italian medium-sized lender Banco Popolare said on Friday its pro-forma Core Tier 1 ratio would rise to 9.4 percent after the Bank of Italy allowed it to use its own models to calculate its risk-weighted assets. It estimated the models would significantly reduce the level of risk-weighted assets and add around 200 basis points to its Core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength.

"On the basis of such estimates, the Core Tier 1 ratio pro-forma would reach 9.4 percent," it said, adding this would almost completely fill the gap to meet tougher capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)