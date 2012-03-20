MILAN, March 20 Italy's Banco Popolare
said it will not need to tap markets in 2012 to boost capital
and scrapped its dividend after impairments on past mergers
dragged it into a full-year loss of 2.2 billion euros.
The Core Tier 1 ratio, a standard of high-quality capital
held against risky assets, was 7.1 percent at the end of
December, from 6.5 percent in September, the bank said on
Tuesday.
The mid-tier lender said full-year net income, before the
impairment of goodwill would be 574 million euros, compared to
308 million euros a year ago.
Banco Popolare must plug a 2.7 billion euro capital
shortfall by June to meet tougher requirements set by the
European banking Authority.
The mid-tier bank has ruled out the need for a capital
increase, and is hoping it will be allowed to calculate a 1
billion euro convertible bond as core capital without having to
convert it.
In February, the lender also launched in February a 1.2
billion euro hybrid bond buyback, which it said would boost its
core Tier 1 by 24 basis points.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)