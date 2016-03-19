LODI, Italy, March 19 Italian banks Banco
Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM)
are getting closer to meeting the conditions set by the European
Central Bank to approve their merger and a positive outcome is
within reach, Banco Popolare's CEO said on Saturday.
BPM and Banco Popolare have been discussing a deal for
months that could lead to further mergers between Italian banks
following a government reform aimed at strengthening a
fragmented industry and improving profitability.
But the talks had stalled due to the difficulties of winning
ECB approval.
"The merger project with BPM has not yet been concluded
because of the hurdles posed by the ECB, whose approach is not
easy to understand," Pier Francesco Saviotti told a shareholder
meeting in Lodi, near Milan.
"A positive outcome cannot be taken for granted but we are
getting closer and closer to meeting the (ECB's) requests and
it's fair to assume that we can bring it to a happy conclusion."
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Agnieszka Flak;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)