MILAN Feb 25 Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano are working on a plan to slim down bad loans to get ECB clearance for their planned merger without the need for a capital increase, sources said on Thursday.

Press speculation has been mounting in recent days that the European Central Bank might call on the lenders to inject fresh capital to bolster balance sheets before giving its blessing to a merger.

"The proposal being looked at is a gradual reduction of bad loans that the ECB will have to sign off on or request changes to," one of the sources said.

The aim is to come up with measures that will meet ECB demands without having to boost capital, the sources said.

Gross bad loans at Banco Popolare totaled 20.6 billion euros ($22.7 billion) at the end of 2015 with a coverage ratio of 31.9 percent. Bad loans at BPM were 6 billion euros with 39.6 percent coverage.

The chief executives of BPM and Banco Popolare have both ruled out a capital increase.

BPM, Banco Popolare and the ECB all declined to comment.

A merger between the two cooperative banks would be the first following banking sector reforms last year aimed at spurring consolidation.

But personal rivalries and competing regional loyalties have hampered merger moves, triggering squabbles over the location of headquarters and the distribution of board seats.

In an interview with Italian newswire Radiocor on Thursday, BPM chief executive Giuseppe Castagna said there were no particular issues over the merger with Banco Popolare.

The ECB had made no specific requests over the sale of non-performing loans by the bank that will be created from the merger, he said. ($1 = 0.9063 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, additional reporting by Francesco Canepa, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Crispian Balmer/Ruth Pitchford)