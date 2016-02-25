(Adds BPM head comments, background)
MILAN Feb 25 Banco Popolare and Banca
Popolare di Milano are working on a plan to slim down
bad loans to get ECB clearance for their planned merger without
the need for a capital increase, sources said on Thursday.
Press speculation has been mounting in recent days that the
European Central Bank might call on the lenders to inject fresh
capital to bolster balance sheets before giving its blessing to
a merger.
"The proposal being looked at is a gradual reduction of bad
loans that the ECB will have to sign off on or request changes
to," one of the sources said.
The aim is to come up with measures that will meet ECB
demands without having to boost capital, the sources said.
Gross bad loans at Banco Popolare totaled 20.6 billion euros
($22.7 billion) at the end of 2015 with a coverage ratio of 31.9
percent. Bad loans at BPM were 6 billion euros with 39.6 percent
coverage.
The chief executives of BPM and Banco Popolare have both
ruled out a capital increase.
BPM, Banco Popolare and the ECB all declined to comment.
A merger between the two cooperative banks would be the
first following banking sector reforms last year aimed at
spurring consolidation.
But personal rivalries and competing regional loyalties have
hampered merger moves, triggering squabbles over the location of
headquarters and the distribution of board seats.
In an interview with Italian newswire Radiocor on Thursday,
BPM chief executive Giuseppe Castagna said there were no
particular issues over the merger with Banco Popolare.
The ECB had made no specific requests over the sale of
non-performing loans by the bank that will be created from the
merger, he said.
($1 = 0.9063 euros)
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, additional reporting by Francesco
Canepa, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Crispian
Balmer/Ruth Pitchford)