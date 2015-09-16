MILAN, Sept 16 Italy's Banco Popolare
is in talks with a series of other cooperative banks for a
possible two-way tie-up, including UBI Banca and Banca
Popolare di Milano, the Chief Executive said on
Wednesday.
"The contacts are going ahead with everyone, they're only
bilateral," Pier Francesco Saviotti said on the sidelines of a
conference.
Banco Popolare is one of 10 cooperative banks that the
government is forcing to convert into joint-stock companies to
make the sector more efficient.
Asked if the talks included the two Veneto-based lenders
Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza, Saviotti said "we are
looking at everything".
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)