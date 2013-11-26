MILAN Nov 26 Italy's Banco Popolare
said on Tuesday it had approved a merger with two small units in
a reorganisation which it said will boost its core capital by
more than 50 basis points.
Italy's fourth-largest bank said it will merge with regional
lender Credito Bergamasco, in which it already holds a
77 percent stake, and leasing unit Italease.
Stockholders in Credito Bergamasco will be offered 11.5
Banco Popolare shares for each of their shares in the
Bergamo-based lender, Banco Popolare said.
Before the merger takes place, Credito Bergamasco will pay
its shareholders a dividend of 0.55 euros per share.
The reorganisation will boost Banco Popolare's common equity
Tier 1 ratio - a key indication of a bank's financial strength -
by more than 50 basis points, the bank said.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Isla Binnie)