MILAN Nov 26 Italy's Banco Popolare said on Tuesday it had approved a merger with two small units in a reorganisation which it said will boost its core capital by more than 50 basis points.

Italy's fourth-largest bank said it will merge with regional lender Credito Bergamasco, in which it already holds a 77 percent stake, and leasing unit Italease.

Stockholders in Credito Bergamasco will be offered 11.5 Banco Popolare shares for each of their shares in the Bergamo-based lender, Banco Popolare said.

Before the merger takes place, Credito Bergamasco will pay its shareholders a dividend of 0.55 euros per share.

The reorganisation will boost Banco Popolare's common equity Tier 1 ratio - a key indication of a bank's financial strength - by more than 50 basis points, the bank said.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Isla Binnie)