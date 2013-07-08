MILAN, July 8 Moody's Investors Service on Monday cut its long-term credit ratings on Italian mutual lender Banco Popolare to 'Ba3', citing concerns over asset quality.

"The significant levels of loan-loss provisions ... indicate the weakness of the bank's asset quality and the inadequacy of the provisions the bank had previously taken," Moody's said in a statement, explaining its multinotch cut from Baa3 to the non-investment grade level.

Gross problem loans as adjusted by Moody's accounted for 12.7 percent of the lender's overall loans in 2012, up from 10.7 percent at the end of 2011, the ratings agency said.

"Problem loans (at Banco Popolare) will continue to increase in 2013 and 2014 due to the ongoing recession in Italy and the time lag of asset impairments," Moody's said.

In November, Moody's had placed the bank's ratings on review for a possible downgrade.

In a statement following the ratings action, Banco Popolare said it disputed the downgrade, describing the decision as "manifestly arbitrary and based on factually wrong and contradictory presuppositions."

Italy's longest recession since World War Two has sent bad debts at the country's banks to record levels. In April, they reached their highest level since records began in June 1998.

Moody's also said its ratings cut had been driven by concerns over profitability at the bank and its ability to maintain sufficiently high capital levels above regulatory requirements.

In March, the bank's EBA-compliant Core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, was 9.3 percent. According to Moody's, that left "little room for absorbing the expected implications of a deteriorated economic environment."