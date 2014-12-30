MILAN Dec 30 Norway's central bank had a 2.13 percent stake in Italian co-operative bank Banco Popolare as of Dec. 19, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

Italian market regulator Consob said earlier this month Norges Bank had cut its stake in Banco Popolare just below 2 percent as of Dec. 11.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)