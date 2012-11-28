MILAN Nov 28 Shares in Banco Popolare
fell 2.5 percent on Wednesday after agency Moody's put the
Italian bank's credit rating on review for a possible downgrade
to 'junk'.
In a statement late on Tuesday Moody's said that the asset
quality of Italy's fourth-biggest bank was "weak and likely to
deteriorate well into 2013" as the country continues to suffer
under a grim recession.
Banco Popolare's problem loans represent 16 percent of total
loans, which Moody's says is significantly above the banking
system's average.
Moody's rates Banco Popolare's credit strength Baa3, just
one notch above non-investment grade.
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca, editing by Stephen Jewkes)