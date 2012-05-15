MILAN May 15 Italian medium-sized lender Banco Popolare ended the first quarter with a net loss of 109 million euros due to losses relating to debt revaluation, it said on Tuesday.

The bank would have posted a net profit of 103 million euros for the period excluding those losses, which amounted to 212 million euros.

Banco popolare said its Core Tier 1 had risen to 7.4 percent at the end of March from 7.1 percent at the end of december 2011. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)