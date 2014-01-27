BRIEF-Netia plans to refinance 200.0 mln zlotys of debt
* Said on Monday that it started talks concerning refinancing current debt of the company at amount of 200.0 million zlotys ($51.21 million)
MILAN Jan 27 Italy's market watchdog Consob banned shortselling on the shares of Banco Popolare for Monday and Tuesday after the bank announced a profit warning and a capital increase, sending its stock sharply lower.
Banco Popolare shares fell 13.5 percent to 1.31 euros by 1202 GMT, dragging other Italian lenders lower on expectations that other banks will need to raise fresh capital.
STOCKHOLM, April 25 Swedish banking group Swedbank posted a 20 percent increase in first-quarter operating profit that beat market expectations as macroeconomic conditions continued to improve both at home and abroad.