MILAN Feb 4 Italy's Banco Popolare
said on Tuesday that ratings agency Standard & Poor's had placed
the bank on CreditWatch with negative implications.
The move by S&P comes after an announcement in January by
Italy's fourth-largest lender that it aims to launch a 1.5
billion euro rights issue to bolster its capital base.
[IT:L5N0KY3DL]
On Friday, Moody's changed its outlook on the bank's 'Ba3'
credit rating to positive from negative to reflect the bank's
measures to strengthen its capital adequacy.
Some of Italy's second-tier banks are grappling with soaring
bad loans as an Italian economic crisis hits small and medium
enterprises.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Keiron Henderson)