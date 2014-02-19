MILAN Feb 19 Standard & Poor's said on
Wednesday it had lowered the long-term rating on Banco Popolare
to 'BB-' from 'BB', citing the lender's weak financial
profile and the risk of further credit losses.
S&P reviewed its rating on Italy's fourth-largest lender
after the company said last month large loan-loss provisions had
led to a 2013 net loss of 600 million euros ($825 million) and
after it announced plans for a 1.5 billion euro rights issue to
bolster its capital base.
"Banco Popolare's weaker financial profile than that of many
of its peers makes it unlikely, in our view, that its business
position will strengthen in line with our previous
expectations," the ratings agency said in a statement.
"Our rating actions reflect our view that, despite the
capital increase, Banco Popolare's capital position remains
exposed to potential risks related to further credit losses
associated with its high, and growing, stock of non-performing
assets."
Like other lenders, Banco Popolare has been hit by losses on
non-performing loans which have continued to undermine profits
at banks even as the country's longest post-war recession begins
to recede.
S&P affirmed its short-term 'B' rating on the bank as well
as its negative outlook on the company.
"The negative outlook indicates that we could lower the
ratings on Banco Popolare if we lower the sovereign credit
rating on Italy, and we no longer believe the bank can improve
its funding and liquidity profile by the time the European
Central Bank's long-term refinancing operations expire," it
added.
Earlier this month, Moody's changed its outlook on the Banco
Popolare's 'Ba3' credit rating to positive from negative to
reflect the bank's measures to strengthen its capital
adequacy.
($1 = 0.7271 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)