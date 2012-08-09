MADRID Aug 9 Banco Popular said it did not need to ask for public funds to boost its capital after Standard & Poor's said it might cut the Spanish lender's ratings.

"Banco Popular totally rejects any kind of public help, as we have already said on several occasions," a spokesman said on Thursday.

S&P had said on Wednesday that Spain's stress test programme could result in higher capital requirements for Popular, rated BB+. "There is an increased likelihood that government support - which we think will carry conditions - would materialise," S&P said.

Banco Popular, which has heavy exposure to Spain's collapsed property sector, said last month it had taken 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) provisions, leaving it needing a further 5.1 billion of writedowns by end-2013.

Popular said its business plan for 2012 and 2013, which includes a total 11 billion euros in provisions, would enable it to make a net profit of 325-360 million in 2012.

Popular also denied on Thursday it was planning a capital increase of 1.5 billion euros in September or October, depending on market conditions, as had been reported by online newspaper El Confidencial. ($1 = 0.8093 euro) (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Clare Kane; Editing by Dan Lalor)