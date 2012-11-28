MADRID Nov 28 Troubled Spanish lender Banco
Popular on Wednesday said its main shareholders would
hold around 20 percent of the bank's capital after a 2.5 billion
euros ($3.23 billion) share and rights issue.
Before the capital increase, the five biggest shareholders -
Barrie Foundation, German insurer Allianz, French bank
Credit Mutuel, Portuguese businessman Americo Amorim and
investment fund Union Europea de Inversiones - held 24.5 percent
of the lender.
"These five shareholders have taken part in the capital
increase and just of three of them, Credit Mutuel, Amorim and
Union Europea de Inversiones have subscribed fully the rights
and shares issue," a spokesperson for Popular said on Wednesday.
The capital increase by Spain's sixth-biggest bank aims to
avoid the need to seek state aid after an independent audit of
Spanish lenders found Popular needed an extra 3.2 billion euros
to weather a serious economic downturn.
Popular was the largest non-nationalised Spanish entity to
fail the September stress test after it was hit hard by a
property crash that started four years ago.
The subscription period for the rights issue runs until Nov.
28, with the new shares set to begin trading on Dec. 6.
Preliminary figures showed Allianz would hold around 4.4
percent after the capital increase, down from its previous 5.9
percent and the Barrie Foundation would reduce its stake to 4
percent from 6.7 percent.
Credit Mutuel will keep 4.4 percent of Popular, Amorim 3.6
percent and Union Europea de Inversiones another 3.6 percent.
Shares in Popular were up 4.36 percent on Wednesday, while
the rights were gaining 2.549 percent. Shares have
fallen around 70 percent since the start of the year.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Jesús Aguado; Editing by
Julien Toyer and Helen Massy-Beresford)