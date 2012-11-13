MADRID Nov 13 Spain's Banco Sabadell said it has initiated talks to buy assets in the northern regions of Catalonia and Aragon from Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN).

In a statement, Sabadell said any deal depends on price and conditions.

BMN was created by the merger of Caja Murcia, Caja Granada, Caixa Penedes and Sa Nostra. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)