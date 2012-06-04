BRIEF-AM Castle & Co says achieved support of majority of secured creditors for Chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* A.M. Castle & Co. Announces overwhelming creditor support for prepackaged financial restructuring; sets deadlines relating to same
BRASILIA, June 4 finBanks in Spain are in need of about 40 billion euros ($50 billion) in additional capital, Emilio Botín, chairman of the nation's biggest bank, Banco Santander, told Reuters on Monday.
Botín, whose family is also Santander's largest shareholder, said that "there is no financial crisis in Spain," adding that just a few banks are in need of financial support. Botín spoke in Brasilia during an official visit.
BERLIN, June 9 The German government on Friday said it was evaluating Air Berlin's request for state loan guarantees with two regional governments, noting any support would be contingent upon a sustainable business model for the struggling airline.