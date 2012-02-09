Feb 9 Banco Santander Chile SA on Thursday sold $200 million of senior unsecured floating rate notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Santander were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BANCO SANTANDER CHILE SA AMT $200 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 02/14/2014 + 200 BPS TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/14/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 02/14/2012 S&P SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH NON-CALLABLE N/A