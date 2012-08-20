BRISBANE Aug 20 Australia's Bandanna Energy
hopes to secure a joint venture partner for its
Springsure Creek coal project in Queensland by the first quarter
of 2013, its chief executive said on Monday.
"We are in talks with a small group of people and hope to
line up the JV in the first quarter of next year," Managing
Director Michael Gray told Reuters on the sidelines of a coal
conference.
The company is talking to thermal coal users, he said, to
sell a minority stake in the $700 million mine, which is
expected to produce 5 million tonnes a year at its peak.
The mine, in Queensland's Bowen Basin, is on track to start
producing in the second half of 2014.
