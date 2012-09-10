(Adds background, quotes, orderbook, pricing details)

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - Spain's Banco Espanol de Credito, (Banesto) is poised to open books for a long four-year covered bond on Monday, the first deal from a second-tier peripheral financial borrower in over six months.

By 9:00GMT the orderbook had surpassed EUR500m with over 60 accounts participating.

Lead managers Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and UBS are gauging investor demand at 395bp area over mid-swaps, 160bp more than what it paid for four-year money back in February.

Banesto last sold a EUR500m covered bond in February at mid-swaps plus 235bp via Banesto, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.

That bond is trading at mid-swaps plus 411bp (8:50GMT) on the secondary market, according to Tradeweb. However, a banker mandated for the deal said there is very little trading on Banesto's outstanding issue.

"Investors aren't really looking for secondary levels of Cedulas as guidance, more are thinking about the pricing relative to the Spanish government, which is far more transparent and meaningful," he said.

Guidance for the new deal is coming around 50bp above where Spanish government debt is trading on Monday, which observers estimate is offering investors a 10bp-15bp new issue premium.

"Investors are calling out for names like Banesto to access the market thanks to our friend Mr Draghi in the ECB," said a banker.

"The rally in the credit space is very supportive and you only need to look at the demand for UniCredit's senior offering to see what investors are looking for."

UniCredit sold a three-year EUR1bn senior unsecured bond at mid-swaps plus 390bp last week that later tightened in by 50bp in the secondary market. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and Alex Chambers)