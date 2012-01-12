* Net interest income down 12.4 percent at 1.5 bln euros

* Net profit 125 mln euros after provs, vs forecast 316 mln

* Shares up 2.5 percent (Adds analyst comment, CEO comment)

By Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, Jan 12 Profit tumbled at Spanish bank Banesto by almost three quarters in 2011 after it bumped up provisions against toxic property assets in a move that may be followed by other lenders as the prospect of state aid fades.

Banesto, owned by the euro zone's biggest bank Santander and the first Spanish bank to report annual results, on Thursday reported net profit down 73 percent at 125 million euros ($159 million) after taking out 400 million in provisions.

Spanish banks have been struggling with regulator demands for more capital to cushion against unsellable property, loans to bankrupt real estate developers and higher rates of loan default in a country with 23 percent unemployment.

After the housing bubble burst in 2007, banks took on land holdings from bankrupt developers which now languish on balance sheets, stifling growth and soaking up capital.

Newly-appointed Economy Minister Luis de Guindos has said banks may have to put aside 50 billion euros in provisions and the government has ruled out a bad bank to deal with rotten property assets at a state level.

"This is the first bank to report since politicians have been talking about not being keen to put more money into banks, and banks bailing themselves out," said Andrea Filtri, analyst at Mediobanca.

"Whoever can afford to put aside provisions will do so, whoever cannot afford it will likely have to go through another round of pain and consolidation."

Banks were still waiting for further detail on the government's plans for the sector, said Banesto Chief Executive Jose Garcia.

Spanish banks are facing liquidity problems as international money markets, wary of euro zone risk, refuse to lend to them. Some banks have embarked on a deposit war, offering high rates of interest in the hope of capturing funds.

These higher financing costs eat into net interest income -- what a bank earns on loans minus what it pays out on deposits. Banesto's net interest income fell 12 percent from last year.

Banesto said bad loans as a percentage of the total were at 4.94 percent at end-December, up from 4.65 percent at end-September.

"Throughout the year, the rate of loan default in the system trended higher and liquidity tension has pushed up the cost of funding in the wholesale markets," Banesto said.

Banesto shares were up 3.6 percent at 1244 GMT, with the Spanish banking sector 2.9 percent higher after a successful Spanish bond auction in which the country sold more than double its target. ($1 = 0.7882 euro) (Editing by David Cowell)