COPENHAGEN, March 18 Bang & Olufsen has
entered a strategic technology partnership with LG Electronics
on the development and production of its
televisions, the Danish company said on Friday.
The partnership will help the Danish manufacturer of
high-end stereos and TVs to achieve technological capabilities
and scale needed to improve long-term profitibility, the company
said in a stock exchange announcement.
The agreement has annual savings potential of 150-200
million Danish crowns ($22.7-30.3 million) when fully
implemented over the next three years.
($1 = 6.6034 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by David
Goodman)