* Bang & Olufsen chairman signals open to takeover approach
* Company hit by profit warning last month
* Brand could be absorbed by larger Asian manufacturer
By Annabella Nielsen
COPENHAGEN, Jan 5 Danish television and sound
system maker Bang & Olufsen would consider any bid
approach from a larger rival as it seeks a response to problems
that caused a profit warning last month, its chairman said.
B&O, a 90-year-old company which makes products for the
luxury end of the consumer market, saw its shares fall to their
lowest level since the middle of 2009 after it issued the profit
warning on December 22.
"If someone knocks on our door, we will of course listen to
what they have to say," Chairman Ole Andersen told Reuters on
Monday.
"We are not blind to the bigger Asian players, who have size
advantages and much lower cost levels, which are some of our
main problems," Andersen added.
The company was looking at a range of potential solutions to
its problems and a sale was just one option, according to the
chairman.
He did not name any potential suitors but analysts said that
Japan's Sony or South Korea's Samsung
could easily absorb a company with a well known brand but a
market valuation of only around 1.6 billion Danish crowns ($255
million).
Shares in the company gained 3.6 percent after the
chairman's comments raised the possibility of a sale. They had
lost around 28 percent over the previous three months.
Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft said B&O's technology would be
attractive to some of the largest industry players, adding that
another solution could be selling parts of the company.
"It is too soon to mention any names, but it is obvious to
think of Samsung or Sony, as they would be big enough to see
economy of scale by this purchase," Lontoft said.
B&O has begun a review of its business to reduce the
complexity which has hampered new product launches. Last month's
profit warning pointed to problems in production and the supply
chain.
"We cannot continue with quarterly results going up and
down, and due to our lack of size, B&O cannot handle too many
such fluctuations without affecting the business," Andersen
said.
($1 = 6.2336 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Keith Weir)