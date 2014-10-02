Oct 2 Denmark's Bang & Olufsen A/S

* Says revenue was 571 million Danish crowns (97 million US dollar) in the first quarter of 2014/15 financial year compared to revenue of 566 million crowns in same quarter last year.

* Says earnings before tax for Q1 were negative 132 million crowns against negative 68 million crowns in same quarter last year.

* CEO Tue Mantoni: "Bang & Olufsen only grew 1 percent in the first quarter of 2014/15, which is clearly a disappointment".

* Says revenue growth in 2014/15 is seen in the high single-digit percentage range versus previous guidance of more than 5 percent.

* Says still expects an increase in the group EBIT margin compared to the last financial year.