Jan 20 Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* Q2 2014/2015 revenue 759 million Danish crowns ($118.27 million) versus 822 million crowns last year

* Q2 2014/2015 loss before tax 92 million crowns versus 17 million crowns last year

* 2014/15 topline guidance of a high single digit growth is maintained

* 2014/2015 guidance EBIT is revised from expectation of an improving EBIT margin to a negative EBIT margin for year

* EBIT in second half of financial year is expected to be positive, however not sufficient to compensate for shortfall in first half of financial year