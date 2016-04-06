COPENHAGEN, April 6 Upmarket Danish TV and
stereo maker Bang & Olufsen said on Wednesday it
expected another annual loss and that talks about a sale of the
company to Chinese distribution partner Sparkle Roll may not
lead to a deal.
Sparkle Roll, which sells other luxury items such as
Rolls-Royce and Bentley cars, said last month it was in talks
about a potential takeover offer for B&O.
"The dialogue may or may not lead to an offer for the whole
or part of the issued share capital of Bang & Olufsen. At
present, uncertainty remains as to the outcome of the dialogue,"
B&O said in a third-quarter earnings report on Wednesday.
B&O is currently valued at around 3 billion Danish crowns
($458 million). Sparkle Roll is fully owned by Qi Jianhong, who
also owns 28 percent of Hong Kong-listed Sparkle Roll Group
Limited.
Stronger than expected sales of it more affordable Play
product line prompted B&O to raise its 2015-16 sales forecast,
but the company still expects to be loss-making for the fourth
consecutive year.
B&O has struggled to recover from the 2008 financial crisis,
while streaming and smartphones have been changing the way
people consume music and flat-screen TVs have become much
cheaper.
Its off-the-shelf TVs cost as much as $26,000 but the
company can also deliver more sophisticated televisions at
prices above $100,000.
The Danish company also said it would divest its amplifier
unit ICEpower in a management buyout valuing the unit at an
enterprise value of 32 million crowns.
The company said in March that it had entered a strategic
technology partnership with LG Electronics on the
development and production of its televisions.
($1 = 6.5557 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Keith Weir)