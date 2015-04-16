COPENHAGEN, April 16 Denmark's Bang & Olufsen
posted a 19 percent rise in third-quarter revenues on
Thursday, driven by product launches, but posted another deficit
for the December-February period.
The Danish luxury stereo and TV maker's group revenue rose
to 800 million Danish crowns ($115 million), while earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) came out with a loss of 10
million Danish crowns, compared to a negative 28 million crowns
the year before.
The group kept its full-year 2014/2015 guidance from March
12 unchanged, and said still expects a negative 230-260 million
Danish crowns full-year EBIT for the fiscal year ending May 31.
($1 = 6.9848 Danish crowns)
