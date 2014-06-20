* Offering of new shares has been fully subscribed
* Company to use proceeds to speed up growth plan
(Adds details, analyst comments)
COPENHAGEN, June 20 Bang & Olufsen
raised gross proceeds of 259.2 million Danish crowns ($47.4
million) from a sale of new shares, which the upmarket Danish
audio equipment and TV maker will use to fund its growth plan.
The capital increase was fully subscribed at a price per
share of 66 crowns on Friday, the company said, the same level
as its closing price the previous day.
Bang & Olufsen shares were up 6 percent at 71 crowns on
Friday morning.
The company, which issued two profit warnings during its
2012/13 financial year because of sluggish European sales, is
fighting back with restructuring efforts, growth in emerging
markets and new, cheaper products.
Bang & Olufsen intends to use the new money to accelerate a
growth plan by increasing investment in its shops, revitalising
its brand and expanding in the United States.
Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft said he was surprised the
shares were sold with no discount to the previous day's closing
price.
"The reason could be the positive development on stock
markets in general where investors show lots of appetite,"
Lontoft said.
The company sold 3.93 million new shares, representing 10
percent of the existing share capital.
Danske Bank and Nordea Markets acted as joint lead managers
and joint bookrunners for the offering.
($1 = 5.4697 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, additional reporting by Shida
Chayesteh; Editing by Erica Billingham)