Policemen remove batteries from their damaged bus at the scene of a bomb blast near Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Bangalore April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Police and forensic officials inspect the scene of a blast near the office of opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bangalore April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Policemen walk past damaged vehicles at the scene of a blast near opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Bangalore April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Forensic officials collect evidence at the scene of a blast near India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in the southern Indian city of Bangalore April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

NEW DELHI At least 16 people were injured after a blast near the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Bangalore on Wednesday, police said.

"Eight policemen who are on duty and by the site of the blast place are injured, and eight civilians are injured," senior Karnataka police official L R Pachuau told reporters in Bangalore.

"The injuries are not so serious and nobody is critically injured," he said.

The BJP office was crowded since it was the last day of filing nominations for state elections due in May.

Television footage showed several cars and two-wheelers at the blast site were badly damaged. Initial reports suggested that a gas cylinder had exploded but a police officer later told reporters an explosive was most likely placed on a motorcycle.

Media reports said an improvised explosive device had been used in the blast.

Pachuau said officials of the anti-terrorism National Investigation Agency had reached the site.

(Reporting by David Lalmalsawma; Editing by Tony Tharakan)