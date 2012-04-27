Bangaru Laxman is seen on a video grab from a hidden camera. REUTERS/Tehelka/Files

Bangaru Laxman, a former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was on Friday convicted by a Delhi court more than a decade after being caught on camera allegedly accepting a bribe from a journalist posing as an arms dealer.

Media reports said a special court held Laxman guilty of accepting 100,000 rupees in 2001 in what was later revealed to be a sting operation by the Tehelka website.

Laxman resigned as his party's president soon after the video footage was made public.

Laxman faces a maximum jail term of five years and has been taken into custody, media reports said. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Saturday.