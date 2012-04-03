BANGKOK, April 3 Bangchak Petroleum Pcl :

* Aims to produce average 96,000 barrels per day in 2012, up from 85,000 bpd a year earlier, President Anusorn Sangnumnuan told reporters

* Expects 2012 refining margin, excluding impact from oil stock, to be not lower than $6 a barrel; about 30 percent of refining output has been hedged to help minimise risk

* Reiterates plan for a 30-day maintenance shutdown of the 120,000-barrel-per day refinery in May