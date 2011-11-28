* Refinery shutdown is part of upgrade program to boost margins

* Plans to spend 7.3 bln baht ($233 mln) in 2012

* Shares up 1 pct, in line with market (Adds shutdown plan, 2012 investment)

BANGKOK, Nov 28 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl said on Monday it planned a 30-day maintenance shutdown of the 120,000-barrel-per day refinery in May as part of its annual upgrade program to boost margin and cut costs.

The refiner, 27 percent owned by top energy firm, PTT Pcl , aimed to spend 7.3 billion baht ($233 million) in 2012, mostly to upgrade the refinery and invest in a solar power plant, President Anusorn Sangnummuan told reporters.

"Next year investment will be used for improving our refinery and investing in the second phase of the 32-megawatt solar power plant," he said, adding the amount was part of Bangchak's plan to invest 25.5 billion baht in 2011-2015.

Bangchak aimed for average refining output of 92,000 barrels per day in 2012, level with the fourth quarter when the refining margin was expected to be $6 a barrel, Anusorn said.

The refining margin was expected to rise to $7 a barrel in 2012 due to the upgrade programe while demand of oil products should rise about 2-3 percent, he said.

The refiner is expected to lose about 300 million baht in revenue in the fourth quarter after floods in the country's central provinces forced it to close its 38-MW solar power plant, he said.

About 8 megawatt of flooded power plant is expected to resume operations in March 2012 and the remaining 30 megawatts in July 2012.

By 0815 GMT, Bangchak shares were up 1.14 percent at 17.80 baht, in line with a 1.3 percent gain in the broader index . ($1=31.28 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)