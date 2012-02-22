BANGKOK Feb 22 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl :

* Aims to spend 86 billion baht ($2.8 billion) in 2012-2020 to improve efficiency of its 120,000 barrel-per-day refinery and for investment in solar power, Chief Executive Anusorn Sangnimnuan told reporters

* Of the amount, 26 billion baht would be spent in 2012-2015 and the remaining 60 billion baht in 2016-2020

* Aims to boost its solar power output to 500 megawatts in 2020; it has solar capacity of 8 MW; its flood-hit solar power plant is expected to resume production in April

* Plans a joint venture with a major retailer to open convenience stores at its service stations; details will be announced in early March ($1 = 30.72 baht) (Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom)