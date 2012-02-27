BANGKOK Feb 27 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl :

* Expects higher first-quarter net profit due to improving gross refining margin over the past two months, Vichien Usanachote, senior executive vice president for the refinery business, told reporters

* Its gross refining margin was around $7 a barrel, higher than last year

* The company said its 2011 net profit doubled to 5.6 billion baht ($184 million)

($1 = 30.37 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)