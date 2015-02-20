BRIEF-USANA Health Sciences Q1 earnings per share $0.91 excluding items
* USANA Health Sciences reports first quarter financial results
BANGKOK Feb 20 Thai oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum PCL said on Friday it will offer up to 275.38 mln new shares to the public and a group of investors as part of a capital raising plan.
Some 137.69 million shares will be offered to the general public and the same amount of shares will be offered via a private placement, the company said in statement.
The company's board also approved a five-year plan to seek a loan of up to 40 billion baht ($1.22 billion), which will be used for investment, working capital and debt repaymentu during 2015-2019, it said. ($1 = 32.60 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* USANA Health Sciences reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 Latin America revenue rises 11.4 pct (Adds details, background, updates shares)