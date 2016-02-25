BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
BANGKOK, Feb 25 (Reuters) -
Bangchak Petroleum PCl says in a briefing to investors:
* Refinery margin this year will fall to $6 to $7 per barrel from $9 in 2015
* Says expects average oil price this year will be $33 per barrel
* Says in H2 of this year expects oil price to rise to $40 per barrel
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing