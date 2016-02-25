BANGKOK, Feb 25 (Reuters) -

Bangchak Petroleum PCl says in a briefing to investors:

* Refinery margin this year will fall to $6 to $7 per barrel from $9 in 2015

* Says expects average oil price this year will be $33 per barrel

* Says in H2 of this year expects oil price to rise to $40 per barrel

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Christian Schmollinger)