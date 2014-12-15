BRIEF-Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 30 pct to 40 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 40 percent, or to be 306.5 million yuan to 330.1 million yuan
BANGKOK Dec 15 Thai oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum PCL said on Monday it planned to invest at least 10 billion baht ($305 million) in 2015 to develop its refinery and marketing business.
The refiner said in a statement it aimed to boost refining output to more than 100,000 barrel per day in 2015 because it has not scheduled any major shutdowns for maintenance. ($1 = 32.8100 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
