* To expand into new businesses such as biomass and ethanal

* Aims to boost EBITDA to 25 bln baht by 2020 (Adds company comments on EBITDA, new business)

BANGKOK Dec 15 Thai oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum Pcl said on Monday it plans to invest at least 10 billion baht ($305 million) in 2015 to develop its refinery, marketing and renewable businesses as part of a drive to diversify sources of revenue.

The refiner aims to expand into new businesses such as biodiesel, biomass and ethanal with an annual budget of about 5 billion baht, President Vichien Usanachote told reporters.

"We aim to spend 5 billion baht a year every year for new business to achieve EBITDA target," Vichien said, adding the refiner aimed to boost its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 25 billion baht by 2020.

The company has set a target of about 10 billion baht EBITDA next year.

The solar farm business is expected to generate EBITDA of 2.8 billion baht next year, up from 1.8 billion baht in the first nine months of 2014, he said.

Solar power made up 27 percent of Bangchak's nine-month EBITDA, with 43 percent from refinery, 27 percent from marketing and 3 percent from biofuel business, according to the company's website.

Bangchak is considering to acquire renewable power plants, in addition to its 118-megawatt solar farms, Vichien said. The company is keen to invest in solar farms in Japan with annual capacity of 30-50 megawatts.

The refiner also plans to boost its refining output to more than 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2015 as it has not scheduled any major shutdowns for maintenance, Vichien said.

Bangchak's 120,000 bpd refinery ran at 97,000 bpd in the third quarter versus 48,400 bpd in the second due to a planned maintenance shutdown in May.

To secure energy supply, Banhchak acquired 81.41 percent of Australian oil and gas explorer Nido Petroleum Ltd for 3.3 billion baht earlier this year. ($1 = 32.8100 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)