BANGKOK Feb 3 PTT PCL, Thailand's
largest energy firm, said on Tuesday its board had agreed to
sell its 15 percent stake in oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum PCL
to a state investment fund Vayupak.
The sale is part of PTT's plan to sell all of its 27.22
percent in the oil refiner as the energy giant wants to reduce
criticism from political lobby groups, which say PTT has a
monopoly.
The deal is expected to be worth at least 10 billion baht
($306 million), PTT Chief Executive Pailin Chuchottaworn told
reporters.
State-controlled PTT, which has interests in five of six oil
refineries in Thailand, planned to sell the rest 12.22 percent
stake to any interested investors, Pailin said.
"PTT is open to talk with any investors who offer the best
proposal. We don't limit ourselves to two investors which
previously offered the prices," Pailan said, adding that he
expected to conclude the deal within the first quarter of this
year.
The two investors were Mermaid Meritime Co, controlled by
Thai businessman Prayudh Mahagitsiri, and MBO group, set up by
Bangchak's executives and employees, he said.
PTT has said oil retailers SUSCO PCL and PTG
Energy PCL, were keen to buy the stake.
Bangchak runs a 120,000-barrel-per-day refinery and operates
more than 1,000 service stations and a solar farm business.
($1 = 32.65 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong. Editing by Jane Merriman)