SINGAPORE Aug 14 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum
Pcl plans to build a crude distillation unit (CDU) at
its Bangkok refinery within the next two years to replace a
smaller unit that was damaged by fire in July, a senior company
official said on Tuesday.
The new unit will have a capacity of 100,000 barrels per day
(bpd), Bangchak's President Anusorn Sangnimnuan told Reuters. He
did not elaborate on the unit's cost or start-up date.
Until the new unit is ready, the company will continue to
operate the existing 80,000 bpd unit which it plans to restart
in mid-October after repairs, he said.
Bangchak could then resume crude imports in November,
Anusorn said.
The 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) CDU was damaged by a fire
in July. Bangchak has another CDU at the 120,000 bpd refinery.
(Reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak; editing by Miral Fahmy)