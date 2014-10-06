BANGKOK Oct 6 Thai full-service carrier Bangkok Airways Co Ltd has set its initial public offering price (IPO) at between 23 baht and 27 baht (70-80 U.S. cents) per share, potentially raising up to 14 billion baht ($429 million) to fund expansion, people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Bangkok Airways plans to sell 520 million new shares, or a 24.8 percent stake.

The subscription period will be Oct. 14-24 and the stock is expected to begin trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Nov. 3, the people said. They declined to be named as the matter remained confidential.

Bangkok Airways is due to hold a media briefing on the IPO later on Monday. Airline officials were not immediately available to comment.

($1=32.6 baht)

