* IPO price range set at 23-27 baht (70-80 U.S. cents) per
share
* Airline to offer 520 mln new shares, existing shareholder
210 mln
* Thai stock market, tourism weak
By Pisit Changplayngam and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, Oct 6 Thailand's Bangkok Airways Co Ltd
launched on Monday an up to $604 million initial public offering
that people familiar with the deal said was priced lower than
previous plans as prospects for a pick-up in tourism remain
weak.
Bangkok Airways, which competes with the national carrier
Thai Airways International PCL and a host of budget
airlines, plans to sell 520 million new shares at between 23
baht and 27 baht (70-80 U.S. cents) each via the IPO, raising up
to $429 million, President Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth said in a
statement.
Puttipong's sister, Paramaporn, would sell an additional 210
million shares via the deal, Pichet Sithi-Amnuai, president of
Bualuang Securities, one of the IPO's joint global
co-ordinators, told reporters.
People familiar with the offer said the price per share was
lower than the airline had initially targeted, as the tourist
industry is still struggling to shake off the impact of months
of political unrest. Bangkok Airways had initially planned to
raise $500 million via the primary portion of the offer, the
sources had said.
"The airline has decided to set the price range not so high
in order to attract investors' interest," a broker involved in
marketing the IPO told Reuters. He said the recent decline in
the Thai stock market was also behind the lower pricing.
Thailand is still under martial law after a May 22 coup and
that has made many tourists think twice about visiting.
Authorities have also expressed concern over the impact of
the murder of two British backpackers on an industry that
accounts for about 10 percent of gross domestic product.
Tourists arriving in Thailand fell 11.9 percent in August
from a year earlier after a 10.9 percent drop in July, and the
industry has yet to recover from the slump in visitors during
the months of sometimes violent street protests.
Bangkok Airways owns several airports in Thailand, including
the one at tourist resort Samui. The airline said it plans to
spend the proceeds of the IPO on expanding its fleet, buying
engines and spare parts, and renovating aircraft hangers at
Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport and Samui airport.
"The capital raising will help strengthen our financial
position and support our future growth," president Puttipong
said.
The subscription period will be Oct. 14-24 and the stock is
expected to begin trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand
on Nov. 3, the firm said. The final pricing of the
shares will be announced on Oct. 17
Bualuang Securities, a brokerage subsidiary of Bangkok Bank
PCL, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and DBS are joint global
co-ordinators of the IPO.
Bangkok Airways describes itself as a "boutique airline". It
flies to more than 20 cities in Thailand and has licences to fly
to Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, India,
Bangladesh and the Maldives.
The airline competes with Thai Airways' subsidiary Thai
Smile and budget carriers, such as Nok Airlines PCL and
Thai AirAsia, majority owned by Asia Aviation PCL.
($1=32.62 baht)
(Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Miral Fahmy)