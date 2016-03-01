BANGKOK, March 1 Bangkok Bank will decide whether to provide a loan guarantee for Jasmine International PCL's 4G license financing only after it has seen the firm's new business model and the payment terms set by the telecoms regulator, Chansak Fuangfu, the bank's executive director, said on Tuesday.

Thai broadband operator Jasmine, a relative newcomer to mobile telecoms, outbid market leaders Advanced Info Service Pcl and Total Access Communication Pcl last year to win the 4G licences.

It needs $2.1 billion to pay for the license to offer faster 4G mobile data.

