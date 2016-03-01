BANGKOK, March 1 Bangkok Bank will
decide whether to provide a loan guarantee for Jasmine
International PCL's 4G license financing only after it
has seen the firm's new business model and the payment terms set
by the telecoms regulator, Chansak Fuangfu, the bank's executive
director, said on Tuesday.
Thai broadband operator Jasmine, a relative newcomer to
mobile telecoms, outbid market leaders Advanced Info Service Pcl
and Total Access Communication Pcl last
year to win the 4G licences.
It needs $2.1 billion to pay for the license to offer faster
4G mobile data.
